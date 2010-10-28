Larry Ellison: HP Should "Change The HP Tagline From 'Invent' to 'Steal'"

Larry Ellison’s war on HP continues to rage.



He’s now calling HP’s new Chairman Ray Lane a liar in a new statement.

Ellison also says HP’s new CEO Leo Apotheker is “on the run,” trying to avoid showing up in court to deal with Oracle.

If you’re late to the story, SAP stole intellectual property from Oracle. Apotheker was CEO of SAP for part of the time that SAP was stealing IP.

Ray Lane says Apotheker didn’t know about the theft, and committed no wrong doing while at SAP.

Ellison says Lane is full of it. Here’s his statement:

“HP Chairman Ray Lane has taken the position that Leo Apotheker is innocent of wrongdoing because he didn’t know anything about the stealing going on at SAP while Leo was CEO. The most basic facts of the case show this to be an absurd lie. Oracle sued SAP for stealing in March of 2007. Leo became CEO of SAP in April of 2008. Leo knew all about the stealing. In fact, Leo did not stop the stealing until 7 months after he became CEO. Why so long? We’d like to know. Ray Lane and the rest of the HP Board do not want anyone to know. That’s the new HP Way with Ray in charge and Leo on the run. It’s time to change the HP tagline from ‘Invent’ to ‘Steal’.”

