Larry Ellison Is "Speechless" Over HP's Decision To Make Leo Apotheker CEO

Larry Ellison is needling rival HP, once again.



Today, he’s teasing it over HP’s decision to hire Leo Apotheker as CEO.

He emailed the Wall Street Journal, saying, “I’m speechless…HP had several good internal candidates…but instead they pick a guy who was recently fired because he did such a bad job of running SAP.”

He also said, “None of the HP board members own much HP stock so they have little to lose. But the HP employees, customers, partners and shareholders will suffer…The HP board needs to resign en masse…right away. The madness must stop.”

