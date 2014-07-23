Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Hosted A Celebrity-Packed Fundraiser For California Wildlife [PHOTOS]

Infidea Studios Larry Ellison and girlfriend Nikita Kahn laugh with guests.

After Oracle CEO Larry Ellison bought the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012, he told reporters that he planned to turn the island into a model for sustainable living.

On Sunday, July 20, he took a step closer to his mission of saving the earth when he and girlfriend Nikita Kahn hosted a VIP-packed fundraiser for the California Wildlife Center. The CWC is a nonprofit that rescues sick, injured, or orphaned animals in California.

The fundraiser took place at Ellison’s restaurant Nikita, located on Malibu’s ritzy Carbon Beach, where Ellison also owns 10 oceanfront homes. A number of celebrities were in attendance, including Bradley Cooper and Kathryn Bigelow.

The event ultimately raised $US600,000, which the CWC will use towards opening a new facility and surgery center.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.