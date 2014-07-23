Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Hosted A Celebrity-Packed Fundraiser For California Wildlife [PHOTOS]

After Oracle CEO Larry Ellison bought the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012, he told reporters that he planned to turn the island into a model for sustainable living.
On Sunday, July 20, he took a step closer to his mission of saving the earth when he and girlfriend Nikita Kahn hosted a VIP-packed fundraiser for the California Wildlife Center. The CWC is a nonprofit that rescues sick, injured, or orphaned animals in California.
The fundraiser took place at Ellison’s restaurant Nikita, located on Malibu’s ritzy Carbon Beach, where Ellison also owns 10 oceanfront homes. A number of celebrities were in attendance, including Bradley Cooper and Kathryn Bigelow.
The event ultimately raised $US600,000, which the CWC will use towards opening a new facility and surgery center.
The party took place at Ellison's restaurant Nikita, a pricey Mediterranean eatery that looks out over the ocean in Malibu, California. Here, Vanity Fair's Julie Miller and Haute Living's Laura Schreffler enjoy the patio with another guest.
Kahn gave a rallying speech during the party. 'Recently, we had a lot of very young seals come up on the beach in Malibu because they were too small and weak to feed themselves,' she said. 'The California Wildlife Center came to the beach, picked them up, fed them, and cared for them until they were big enough and strong enough to be released back into the wild. I didn't even know an organisation like that existed. I was so impressed with how they responded to the emergency, I decided I had to get involved.'
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow was among the celebrities who turned out to support the cause.
Ellison's daughter Megan has produced a number of films, including 'Zero Dark Thirty,' which Bigelow directed.
Pro surfer and fellow Malibu resident Laird Hamilton socialized with his wife, volleyball player Gabrielle Reece.
NetSuite CTO and former Oracle developer Evan Goldberg relaxed on the deck with his mother, Liz Mayers.
'American Hustle' producer Jonathan Gordon attended, as did wife and actress Catherine McCord and agent Brian Siberell.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.