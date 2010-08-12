Larry Ellison Goes Postal On Fortune Writer

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is on a feisty emailing tear, in the wake of his pal Mark Hurd‘s ouster as CEO of HP.First, Ellison emailed the New York Times to tell them that HP’s decision to kneecap Hurd after a sex scandal was the worst HR move since “idiots” on Apple’s board fired Steve Jobs long ago.



That prompted Fortune writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt to point out that Oracle seemingly had different ethical standards than HP, noting that Ellison had “a long history of office dalliances and at least one sexual harassment lawsuit (decided in his favour).”

But it appears Ellison didn’t like the post. So he shot off this email to Elmer-DeWitt, with the brilliant subject line, “Hey Jerk.”

From: Larry Ellison <[email protected]>

Subject: Hey Jerk

Date: August 11, 2010 1:00:55 PM EDT

To: PHILIP ELMER-DEWITT <[email protected]>

Adelyn Lee went to jail for a year for falsely accusing me of sexual harassment. Why did you leave that out of your story you scum bag? Let me guess … your job is telling half-truths. Fortune Magazine must be very proud of you.

Classy!

Elmer-DeWitt notes, “Although the original article made it clear that the sexual harassment suit against Ellison was decided in his favour and included more detail in the long excerpt Washington Post below, he complained that it was negligent because it didn’t say higher up what happened to his accuser.”

Speaking of Steve Jobs, this reminds us an awful lot of his infamous call to New York Times columnist Joe Nocera back in 2008: “You think I’m an arrogant [expletive] who thinks he’s above the law, and I think you’re a slime bucket who gets most of his facts wrong.”

Earlier: Here’s The Real Reason HP CEO Mark Hurd Was Fired (As Best We Can Tell…)

