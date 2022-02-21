Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison recently donated $15 million to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott

Oracle founder Larry Ellison (right) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images, Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic

In January, Larry Ellison gave $15 million to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott, FEC filings show.

On Sunday, Scott said he was interested in being Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election.

Ellison, cofounder of Oracle, has donated $25 million in total to the pro-Scott super PAC.

Billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison recently donated $15 million to a super PAC aligned with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing shows.

The donation brought Ellison’s total contributions to the pro-Scott PAC, the Opportunity Matters Fund, to more than $25 million, FEC records show. Politico earlier reported the $15 million donation.

Ellison is cofounder, largest shareholder, and chairman of software company Oracle. He has a net worth of $93.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranked him as the world’s ninth-wealthiest person.

Scott, who’s been South Carolina’s junior senator since 2013, told Fox News on Sunday that he was open to being a part of Donald Trump’s “bandwagon,” suggesting a willingness to be Trump’s running mate if the former president pursues a 2024 White House bid.

The $15 million donation was made by Ellison to the Opportunity Matters Fund on January 11, an FEC database shows.

Ellison donated $5 million to the PAC in 2020 and the same amount in 2021, FEC filings show. Scott visited Ellison in his home in Hawaii last year, Politico reported.

Ellison drew the ire of Oracle workers when he announced plans for a Trump fundraiser in February 2020. Bloomberg reported that around 300 workers walked out for a day because the event was held.

The Opportunity Matters Fund says it supports federal candidates that back a policy platform “based on the conservative principle of equal access to opportunity,” with roots in education and economic freedom.

“The Opportunity Agenda helps hard-working Americans achieve their dreams and end generational poverty through enhanced financial literacy, apprenticeships, expanded education options, and reinvesting in low-income communities through Opportunity Zones,” the PAC says.