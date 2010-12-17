Larry Ellison Can't Stop Slamming HP

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is taking shots at HP every chance he gets.



On today’s Oracle Q2 earnings call, he said that Oracle’s server hardware is mainly focused on beating IBM.

Although HP currently has number-two share in the high-end server market, Ellison said this was only because of HP’s legacy business, and said that HP’s servers are “slow, expensive and have little or no software.” Oracle entered the hardware business earlier this year when it completed the acquisition of Sun.

Earlier this month at an event announcing Oracle’s SPARC Supercluster, Ellison also went out of his way to mock HP, calling its Superdome cluster “TurtleDome” for its allegedly much slower performance. (HP responded by noting that its enterprise server business grew revenues 25% last year and that “Larry Ellison bought a money-losing business that had steady market share declines for years.”)

The verbal sparring between the two companies has heated up since Oracle snapped up former HP CEO Mark Hurd earlier this year after he was forced out of HP for uncertain reasons–the allegations focused on sexual harassment, but might actually have been related to spilling secrets. HP sued Oracle for stealing Hurd, but the two companies quickly settled.

