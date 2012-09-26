Larry Ellison Just Bought This Fabulous Malibu House From An Ex-Yahoo CEO

Julie Bort
Larry Ellison Malibu House

Photo: Realtor.com

Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison already owns a big chunk of Malibu’s unofficial “Billionaire’s Beach” but he just spent $37 million to buy a bigger chunk of it.Former Yahoo CEO, Terry Semel, sold his home on Carbon Beach to Ellison, who already owns numerous homes along this stretch of coveted beachfront. At a sale price of $36,943,890, this is the most expensive real estate transaction so far this year in Malibu, reports the LA times. 

JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE PICTURES.

The home was originally listed for $50 million, according to Realtor.com.

It includes a three-quarter-acre lot and three structures:  the home, a lavish guest house and a barrel-ceiling screened room. All told, the property is nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 10,317 square feet. It includes 151 feet of beach frontage.

Lord knows Ellison can afford it. Oracle, just gave him a massive raise. In its fiscal 2012, his total compensation came in at $96 million. He could pay for this house out of his one-year salary and still have most of it left over. He is the third richest man in America (after Bill Gates and Warren Buffett) with a net worth of $41 billion, according to Forbes.

Famous architect

The house was designed by Michael Graves.

The main-house kitchen

Naturally, it has a big, modern kitchen

A great view!

Floor-to-ceiling windows show off the ocean view from the main house living room.

A unique third building

The second building is a barrel-ceiling screened room with a copper roof. This is the part that gives the compound its character.

Guests get their own house.

The guest house is two-stories, three-bedrooms, two baths.

Plenty of views to go around.

The guest house has a living room that also faces the gorgeous ocean views.

For those that prefer a pool swim ...

The guest house opens into the swimming pool/spa area.

More reasons to be in awe of Larry Ellison ...

10 Reasons You Wish You Were Larry Ellison

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.