Larry Ellison Just Bought This Fabulous Malibu House From An Ex-Yahoo CEO

Photo: Realtor.com

Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison already owns a big chunk of Malibu’s unofficial “Billionaire’s Beach” but he just spent $37 million to buy a bigger chunk of it.Former Yahoo CEO, Terry Semel, sold his home on Carbon Beach to Ellison, who already owns numerous homes along this stretch of coveted beachfront. At a sale price of $36,943,890, this is the most expensive real estate transaction so far this year in Malibu, reports the LA times.



JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE PICTURES.

The home was originally listed for $50 million, according to Realtor.com.

It includes a three-quarter-acre lot and three structures: the home, a lavish guest house and a barrel-ceiling screened room. All told, the property is nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 10,317 square feet. It includes 151 feet of beach frontage.

Lord knows Ellison can afford it. Oracle, just gave him a massive raise. In its fiscal 2012, his total compensation came in at $96 million. He could pay for this house out of his one-year salary and still have most of it left over. He is the third richest man in America (after Bill Gates and Warren Buffett) with a net worth of $41 billion, according to Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.