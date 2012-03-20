Larry Ellison Wants To Buy An NBA Team (And Maybe Move Them To San Jose)

Photo: AP

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is making yet another bid to buy an NBA team.After striking out on the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Hornets in the past two years, he’s in “advanced talks” to buy the Memphis Grizzlies, CSN Bay Area reports.



Current Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley denied that any deal was close, telling the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he’d be surprised if a sale went down.

It’s always been rumoured that Ellison wants to buy a team and move it to San Jose. But there are a lot of hoops that need to be jumped through before he moved through — including actually buying the franchise from Heisley, and getting the NBA and the Golden State Warriors to allow another team in the Bay Area.

The asking price is rumoured to be $350 million, according to Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.