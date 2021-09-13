Larry Elder launched a website claiming voter fraud in the California recall. The election isn’t even done yet.

Larry Elder seen on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California is holding a recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

On Monday, with a day of voting still to go, challenger Larry Elder launched a voter fraud tipline.

The tipline website said it will investigate and solve the “twisted results” of the election.

Larry Elder launched a website Monday alleging voter fraud in the California recall election, even though it won’t conclude until Tuesday.

Californians were voting in a statewide recall election Tuesday that pits Elder, a conservative radio host, against incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom.

California is one of 19 states that allows recall elections, in which citizens can vote to remove elected officials from office. This is the fourth such recall vote in US history.

With the election due to end around a day later – with the results possibly taking far longer – on Monday Elder’s website alerted visitors to a form called “Fight California Election Fraud!”

The form lets users sign a petition to ask that the election to be audited. It also asks people to report election irregularities.

“Join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom,” the website says.

The form goes to to claim that voters who “cast improperly formed ballots have an advantage over voters who cast their ballots in person” and that “instances of undocumented ballots have been discovered prior to the election date of September 14.”

The existence of the form was first reported by The Sacramento Bee.

Last Wednesday, Elder told reporters he believes “there might very well be shenanigans” in the upcoming election. He has not yet said whether he will acknowledge the result should he lose, NBC News reported.

“Let’s all work together to find out whether or not the election tomorrow is a fair election,” Elder told reporters Monday, per NBC News.

This recall effort has been several years in the making, as Insider’s Grace Kay previously reported.

It picked up steam in recent months as Newsom was criticized for the California coronavirus lockdown and the gradual reopening that followed.

Of the large number of candidates who hoped to challenge Newsom, Elder is by far the most popular.

Despite this, as of Tuesday morning, polling site FiveThirtyEight estimated that 57% percent of Californias want to keep Newsom in office, whereas 42% want to remove him.

During an appearance at a rally in California on Monday, President Joe Biden put his support behind Newsom, calling him one of the “best governors in the country” and described Elder as a “Trump clone.”