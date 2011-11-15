SCANDAL: Downing Street Cat Found To Be Ineffective At Catching Mice

Photo: AP

The home of the British government is facing a scandal this week after it emerged that the cat bought to control it’s mice problem has failed at his task.The cat, Larry, was bought from a home for abandoned cats and dogs in the hope of ending 10 Downing Street‘s rodent problem. However David Cameron’s aides are now worried about the cat’s lack of drive.



The incident was highlighted by a recent mouse sighting.

“The Prime Minister was apparently witnessed throwing a silver fork at a mouse seen running across the floor during a dinner with Cabinet ministers last week”, writes the The Daily Mail (citing an offline Daily Telegraph report).

When asked if Larry should resign, a Downing Street spokesperson responded: “Larry brings a lot of pleasure to a lot of people.”

