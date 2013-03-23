HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry David Is Selling His California Compound For $15 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Larry David of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame is unloading his estate in Pacific Palisades for $14.99 million, according to Trulia.

The mansion, described as a “fairytale home” in the listing, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There’s a separate guesthouse and fantastic ocean views from the backyard.

For a guy with a curmudgeonly reputation, David’s decor is sweet and homey (photos courtesy of Estately).

Those views are unbeatable.

Plenty of places to enjoy them from.

The pool is close to the guest house.

Let's go inside the main house.

The living room is huge.

The exposed beams give it a country feel.

Space for a grand piano.

A great fireplace.

The breakfast nook is cozy.

The kitchen is farmhouse-modern.

Lots of places to relax outdoors.

The dining room has seating for 10.

The house has seven bedrooms.

And 10 bathrooms.

The master bath doubles as a living room.

The wood beams are everywhere, even in the water closet.

An office with a old-fashioned feel.

Another casual sitting room.

There must be a dozen couches in the home.

A playroom for the kids.

And space to work out.

An outdoor dining room in a converted farm house? Cool!

