HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry David Unloads His Los Angeles 'Fairytale Home' For $US12 Million

Larry David Unloads His Los Angeles 'Fairytale Home' For $US12 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Larry david house for saleEstately/Wikipedia

Larry David of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame has sold his estate in Pacific Palisades for $US12 million, significantly less than the initial $US15 million asking price, according to Realtor.com.

The mansion, described as a “fairytale home” in the listing, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There’s a separate guesthouse and fantastic ocean views from the backyard.

For a guy with a curmudgeonly reputation, David’s decor is sweet and homey.

The listing describes the house as a 'fairytale home.' It's not too far off.

Those views are unbeatable.

Plenty of places to enjoy them from.

The pool is close to the guest house.

Let's go inside the main house.

The living room is huge.

The exposed beams give it a country feel.

Space for a grand piano.

A great fireplace.

The breakfast nook is cozy.

The kitchen is farmhouse-modern.

Lots of places to relax outdoors.

The dining room has seating for 10.

The house has seven bedrooms.

And 10 bathrooms.

The master bath doubles as a living room.

The wood beams are everywhere, even in the bathroom.

An office with a old-fashioned feel.

Another casual sitting room.

There must be a dozen couches in the home.

A playroom for the kids.

And space to work out.

An outdoor dining room in a converted farm house? Cool!

