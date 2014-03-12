HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry David Unloads His Los Angeles 'Fairytale Home' For $US12 Million

Larry David of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame has sold his estate in Pacific Palisades for $US12 million, significantly less than the initial $US15 million asking price, according to Realtor.com.

The mansion, described as a “fairytale home” in the listing, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There’s a separate guesthouse and fantastic ocean views from the backyard.

For a guy with a curmudgeonly reputation, David’s decor is sweet and homey.

