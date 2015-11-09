Larry David returns as Bernie Sanders for another hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

NBC/screengrab Larry David impersonates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont.)

Actor Larry David returned to the set of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to lampoon Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) again.

The show’s cold-open sketch featured an impersonation of Sanders and the two other Democratic candidates at the Friday night presidential forum hosted by MSNBC.

“OK. OK. I don’t need no fancy introduction. I’m not Elvis Presley. Let’s just get on with it,” David said as he was being introduced as a “second-term senator.”

David’s impersonation of Sanders last month won praise for portraying the Brooklyn-accented senator as extremely cranky, broke, and easily distracted. That portrayal returned in full form this weekend.

“The other candidates, they’re taking millions of dollars from the Koch brothers and ExxonMobil. But not me. I only accept coins. And I’m not talking about fancy coins like dimes and quarters. I just want nickles and pennies, the coins of the middle class,” David declared at one point.

“And I don’t want new pennies,” he added. “So America, if you believe in Bernie, I need you to go home, open your closet, pull out your vacuum, dump it upside down, and send me all the pennies that fall out of it. That’s right, I’m Bernie Sanders and I want your vacuum pennies.”

For his part, Sanders was in good humour after David initially impersonated him. Asked what he thought of David’s performance, Sanders responded by doing his own impression of one of David’s catchphrases on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Watch David return as Sanders below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.