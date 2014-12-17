Here's The REAL Reason Larry David Will Never Do A Final Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm

The last season of Larry David’s wildly popular show ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ aired in 2011.

Since then, he’s put the show on hold. He won’t say he’s done with it, but he also won’t say that he’s coming back.

On a podcast with ESPN’s Bill Simmons, David talked more about Curb, and it doesn’t sound like he’s planning another season anytime soon, if ever.

“I guess the odds would be against it. I guess, right now, the odds would be against it, probably 6 to 1,” said David.

The reason he doesn’t want to do another season? He’s scarred from the finale to Seinfeld.

“Well, you know, I got so much grief from the Seinfeld finale, which a lot of people intensely disliked, that I no longer feel a need to wrap things up,” said David. “I wouldn’t say I’m mad about it, but it taught me a lesson that if I ever did another show, I wasn’t going to wrap it up.”

Finales don’t work, according to David, because it’s the only episode that viewers have pre-written before they watch. As a result, they’re disappointed. Here’s David:

I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head, whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show, they’re surprised by what’s going on. They haven’t written it beforehand, they don’t know what the show is. But for a finale, they go, “Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together,” and all that. They have already written it, and often they’re disappointed, because it’s not what they wrote.

You can watch David talking about this with Simmons:

