Larry David says he tried to convince the old Jets GM to draft Lamar Jackson, but only got a condescending answer in return

- “Seinfeld” creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David claims he told former New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan to draft Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft.
- David told Michael Kay that when he called to give the recommendation, Maccagnan “laughed at me.”
- Jackson has since thrived with the Baltimore Ravens and is more than likely to be this season’s NFLMVP.
- Still, David doesn’t blame Maccagnan or the franchise, since “nobody thought Jackson was going to be good.”
Larry David is having a real-life “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment, and this time, it involves his subpar New York Jets.
In an interview with Michael Kay on Tuesday, the “Seinfeld” creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star spoke about his love for the less-than-stellar NFL franchise and about the time he gave his scouting two-cents to former general manager Mike Maccagnan.
David claims that he called Maccagnan prior to the 2018 NFL Draft and suggested that the Jets select current Baltimore Ravens quarterback and all-but-certain 2020 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
“I did call Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson,” David said. “I have a witness!”
When Kay followed up to inquire how Maccagnan responded, David suggested that his team’s GM was less than receptive to the idea.
“He kinda gave me the most condescending…” he trailed off. “He laughed at me.”
“But who could blame him?” David added. “Nobody thought Jackson was going to be good.”
Instead of Jackson, the Jets took USC product Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the draft.
Check out the full interview from “The Michael Kay Show” below:
Larry David visits The Michael Kay Show and discusses some New York sports. #TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/69sukmubMB
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 7, 2020
