Larry David is taking meetings about doing more 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

We just got a bit more reason to believe that more “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming our way sooner than later.

This time, it comes via a tweet from Chris Law, a producer and radio show host:

Jeff Schaffer says he had dinner this weekend w Larry David. A Curb Your Enthusiasm movie was discussed, as was an additional season #CYE

— Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) September 15, 2015

Jeff Schaffer is a writer and producer who has worked with David on “Seinfeld” and later “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also created FX series, “The League.” So, it’s a great sign to see the men discussing the return of “Curb.”

Furthermore, it seems that David has his eyes on “an additional season” and a “movie.”

This isn’t the first positive sign that the show would be back. In August, HBO’s programming president, Michael Lombardo, told reporters at the Television Critics Association that he had also recently spoken with David about “Curb” at the Broadway show, “Fish in the Dark.”

“[He told me,] ‘Do you know what this is? This is the next season notebook’,” Lombardo said the comedian then waved a notebook at him.

As far as timing, no one is quite sure when it willl return.

“I don’t think it’s out of his system,” Lombardo added. “When he has something to say, he will come back.

“I certainly see this as a continuing dialogue with him – a long one, but a continuing one.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” aired for 8 seasons from 1999 to 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.