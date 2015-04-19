This guy has the best, or worst, job in show business -- he has to be Larry David

Larry David’s Broadway debut “Fish in the Dark” was a smash hit before the first curtain even raised. The play broke the all-time record for advanced ticket sales, with a reported $US13.5 million haul ahead of its premiere.

Audiences are paying big money to see Larry David, creator of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and co-creator of “Seinfeld,” perform in person. However, there’s always a chance that he won’t be able to perform. Having an understudy waiting in the wings is a long-standing tradition in the theatre. David’s understudy is Richard Topol, a veteran actor who also plays a small role in the play.

Topol has an impressive résumé when it comes to both stage and screen. He also teaches acting at ESPA, which is the school associated with the Primary Stages theatre company.

We talked to Topol about his role as Larry David’s understudy in “Fish in the Dark,” and the unlikely story that led to getting the job.

