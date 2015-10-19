Larry David hilariously parodied Bernie Sanders for 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC/screengrab Larry David as Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) was parodied by actor Larry David on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star portrayed Sanders as both easily-distracted and revolutionary during the cold-open skit that mocked last week’s CNN presidential debate.

Actor Alec Baldwin also played former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Vermont), but he was overshadowed by David, who hails from the same corner of Brooklyn as Sanders.

“Eh, not a fan of the banks. They trample on the middle class. They control Washington. And why do they chain all their pens to the desks? Who’s trying to steal a pen from a bank? It makes no sense!” David exclaimed at one point.

After the actor playing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton informed David that there’s no “golden goose” to fix the economy, David interpreted her comment literally.

“I can find the goose! I’ve found geese before and I can find them again! They congregate near ponds! It’s not rocket science!” he declared.

The “Saturday Night Live” skit also pilloried Sanders for his prominent defence of Clinton during the debate. Sanders famously declared that the American people are sick of hearing about her “damn” email scandal.

“This may not be great politics, but I think the American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails!” David said. “And hey, what’s the deal with emails anyway? I forgot my password the other day, so they say, ‘We’ll email you a new one.’ But I can’t get into my email to get the password!”

David further contrasted himself with his “billionaire” opponents by announcing that he doesn’t have a super PAC.

“I don’t even have a backpack,” he added. “I carry around my stuff loose in my arms like a professor between classes.”

Watch the full segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.