The Poster For Tom Hanks' Next Movie Proves Horrible Photoshopping Isn't Just For Women

You can get away with a lot when it comes to retouching.



This poster for Tom Hanks‘ next film, “Larry Crowne,” is an example of something you can’t get away with.

Hanks plays a guy putting his life back together, and the trailer hints at some sort of makeover scene — so we can maybe give him a pass on the hair colour.

But even with that concession, this is ridiculous.

We almost suspect that whoever was tasked with this Photoshop job started with a photo of Hanks’ son, Colin.

Note to the studio (Universal): this man is one of the country’s most beloved actors.

If you can’t sell him without digitally knocking fifteen years off his face, stop making movies starring adults and start searching for the next “High School Musical.”

In any case — at least this reminds us that laughable image editing isn’t just for smoothing out ladies.

Below, a closer look at the poster and Hanks at the film’s London premiere on June 6.

