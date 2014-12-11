HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder Is Selling His Swanky Upper East Side Apartment For $6.5 Million

Larry Creel, a partner and portfolio manager at Edgewood Management, is selling his swanky New York City apartment for $US6.5 million, according to Curbed.com.

Creel brought in French interior designer Jean Louise Deniot to renovate the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment, and is trying to sell it for almost double the $US3.5 million he paid for it in 2012.

The apartment features coffered ceilings, custom flooring, and tree-lined views onto East 72nd Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.