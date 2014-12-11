HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder Is Selling His Swanky Upper East Side Apartment For $6.5 Million

William Scott Davis
Larry Creel NYC ApartmentBryan Bedder/Getty/Sotheby’s

Larry Creel, a partner and portfolio manager at Edgewood Management, is selling his swanky New York City apartment for $US6.5 million, according to Curbed.com.

Creel brought in French interior designer Jean Louise Deniot to renovate the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment, and is trying to sell it for almost double the $US3.5 million he paid for it in 2012.

The apartment features coffered ceilings, custom flooring, and tree-lined views onto East 72nd Street.

The custom flooring and unique furniture gives the living room a lively feel.

The tops of trees poke into view outside of the living room.

The library is cozy.

The white-washed, fully equipped kitchen.

The narrow dining room has a very modern-looking chandelier hanging over the table and booth.

Another unique lighting fixture hangs over the master bedroom, which boasts more lovely views.

The guest bedroom has high ceilings.

The other guest bedroom has a bunkbed.

Framed photos of peering eyes are a strange way to decorate a bathroom.

There are celebrities looking to upgrade, too!

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jay Z And Beyoncé Might Buy This Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion For $US70 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.