A Pictorial History Of Larry Brown's Coaching Career

Yesterday, Larry Brown resigned as coach of the Charlotte Bobcats.Brown has made a living of switching jobs. In 38 seasons, Brown has coached two NCAA teams, two ABA teams and nine NBA teams.



During that time, Brown has been named Coach of the Year three times in the ABA, once in the NBA and once in college. His resumé also includes two championships, one in college and one in the NBA.

Interestingly, Brown’s penchant for moving began as a player. In five seasons, Brown played for five teams in the ABA (New Orleans Buccaneers, Oakland Oaks, Washington Capitols, Virginia Squires, Denver Rockets).

The Bobcats were only 9-19 and despite being 70-years old, many are already speculating on where Brown will wind up next. But before that happens, let’s look back at his career to date.

Carolina Cougars, ABA (1972-73 – 1973-74) Larry Brown coached the Cougars for two seasons. In his first season, he was named ABA Coach of the Year and led the Cougars to the division title. Denver Nuggets, ABA (1974-75 – 1975-76) Larry Brown coached the Denver Nuggets for two seasons (1974-75, 1975-76) in the ABA. He led the Nuggets to a division title in his first season, and the regular season championship in his second season. He was also named the ABA Coach of the Year in 1975-76. Denver Nuggets, NBA (1976-77 – 1978-79) When the Nuggets made the jump to the NBA, Brown went with them. In his three seasons with the NBA Nuggets, he led his team to two division titles and a second-place finish. UCLA, NCAA (1979-80 – 1980-81) Larry Brown left the NBA in 1979 to coach UCLA. In his first season, he took the Bruins to the NCAA Finals, before losing to Louisville. New Jersey Nets, NBA (1981-82 – 1982-83) Larry Brown returned to the NBA in 1981 to coach the Nets, finishing third both seasons. Kansas, NCAA (1983-84 – 1987-88) Larry Brown returned to the college ranks to coach the Kansas Jayhawks. In five seasons, he led the Jayhawks to two appearances in the Final Four and one NCAA championship. He was also received the Naismith Award as Coach of the Year in 1988. San Antonio Spurs, NBA (1988-89 – 1991-92) Larry Brown once again returned to the NBA in 1988 to coach San Antonio. In four seasons, the Spurs won two division titles, but never advanced past the second-round of the playoffs. Los Angeles Clippers, NBA (1991-92 – 1992-93) Larry Brown moved on to the Clippers in 1991, but lasted only two seasons. The Clips finished fifth and fourth during Brown's time on the left coast. Indiana Pacers, NBA (1993-94 – 1996-97) Larry Brown's next stop was the Indiana Pacers, where he lasted four seasons. He led the Pacers to one division title. Philadelphia 76ers, NBA (1997-98 – 2002-03) Larry Brown moved on to the 76ers for six years, where he won one division title. He led the Sixers to the 2000-01 Eastern Conference championship, but lost to the Lakers in the Finals. Detroit Pistons, NBA (2003-04 – 2004-05) Larry Brown coached the Pistons for two seasons. In his first year, the Pistons won the NBA title. They returned to the Finals in 2004-05, but lost to the Spurs. New York Knicks, NBA (2005-06) Larry Brown coached the Knicks for a single season, his worst as a coach, winning just 23 games. Charlotte Bobcats, NBA (2008-09 – 2010-11) In three seasons in Charlotte, the Bobcats never finished above fourth place and made just one playoff appearance losing in the first round.

