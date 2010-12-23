Larry Brown Resigns From Charlotte Bobcats

Photo: AP

Larry Brown has resigned as the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats.CEO Michael Jordan said, “The team has clearly not lived up to either of our expectations and we both agreed that a change was necessary.”



That opens Brown up to coach his 12th NBA teams in a 38-year career, not counting at least two stints in college. Almost half way to the complete set!

