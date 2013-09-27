NBA Legend Larry Bird Is Selling His Mansion In Naples For $US4.8 Million

NBA legend Larry Bird

is selling his home in Naples, Fla., for $US4.8 million, according to Busted Coverage.

As Indiana Pacers president, Bird said he won’t have enough time to enjoy his bay-front home.

The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms to go along with a huge balcony, pool, saltwater aquarium, and a decked out home theatre.

The home’s decor is as fancy as it gets with a ridiculous view of the Venetian Bay.

