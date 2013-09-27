NBA Legend Larry Bird Is Selling His Mansion In Naples For $US4.8 Million

George Sitaras
LB SlideshowGregory Shamus/GettyImages

NBA legend Larry Bird
is selling his home in Naples, Fla., for $US4.8 million, according to Busted Coverage.

As Indiana Pacers president, Bird said he won’t have enough time to enjoy his bay-front home.

The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms to go along with a huge balcony, pool, saltwater aquarium, and a decked out home theatre.

The home’s decor is as fancy as it gets with a ridiculous view of the Venetian Bay.

Almost 6,000-square feet of living area and a driveway with a basketball hoop of course

Fancy driveway with a gate

Infinity-edge pool complemented by a balcony and Tiki hut

It's on the Venetian Bay

Waterfront view

Marble floor, ceilings, and columns

Decorated rotunda-style foyer

Dining table and a piano!

Bar with front row seats to the 500-gallon saltwater aquarium

Gourmet kitchen with island countertop

Living room with cozy fireplace

10-seat home theatre with cup-holders and comfy cushions

The master bedroom

Bathroom with Jacuzzi tub

