Larry And Sergey Wanted Steve Jobs To Be Google's First CEO

The first guy Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin wanted to hire to be their CEO was Apple’s Steve Jobs.We learned this detail watching Bloomberg TV’s “Game Changers” documentary on the founding of Google.



The story goes that, after interviewing 12 or 13 candidates they didn’t like, Page and Brin happened to make something of a social visit to Apple and Jobs.

After the visit, the Google cofounders met with investor John Doerr and asked him: why can’t we hire that guy?

Game Changers doesn’t have the exact quote, but we figure he told Page and Brin something along the lines of, “are you nuts?”

Later, Google settled on Eric Schmidt.

Other stuff we learned:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos invested $250,000 in Google’s angel round.

Page and Brin decided they liked Schmidt because he attended Burning Man – a hippie art festival out in the desert.

An interview with Playboy during the “quiet period” leading up to Google’s IPO got the company in trouble with the SEC.

Watch Game Changers Here >>

