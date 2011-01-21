Larry And Sergey Didn't Always Tell Eric Schmidt About Google's Acquisitions

One important thing everyone should understand about today’s news that Google CEO Eric Schmidt is stepping down is that it won’t necessarily be much of a change over at Google.



It certainly won’t change the way Google does acquisitions.

Back in 2009, Google CEO Eric Schmidt confessed at a press conference in New York that he didn’t know his company acquired Keyhole — now known as Google Earth — until after the fact.

The same went for Android.

“One day Larry and Sergey bought Android, and I didn’t even notice,” Schmidt said.

“Sergey found Google Earth one day while he was surfing on the Web. And then he walked into my office and told me he bought them. And I said, ‘for how much, Sergey?’ And it turned out to be a few million.”

Over the next couple days, many people will say the Android acquisition – and the mobile platform subsequent growth – are one of the great successes of Schmidt’s tenure as CEO. Little do they know.

