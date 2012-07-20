YouTube Is Rewarding Its Most Popular Users With Gold

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube is rewarding those who bring the biggest audiences to its site with a piece of gold.For the first time ever, the website is giving out gold-plated play buttons to any channels that surpass one million subscribers.



Consider this the equivalent to the Hollywood walk of fame for YouTube.

In addition to the plaque, each recipient will receive a YouTube branded gift card for video equipment and a camera case.

Another 1,400 channel owners that have surpassed 100,000 subscribers will receive a $500 YouTube gift card and camera case to help them reach the coveted one million subscriber mark.

YouTube plans to make this a quarterly event.

The complete list of 78 recipients can be viewed here.

Here’s 10 of the 2012 recipients passing one million subscribers:

1. Adam Thomas Moran

Page: +100500

Subscribers: 1,139,191

2. BlueXephos

Page: The YOGSCAST

Subscribers: 2,058,770

3. CaptainSparklez

Page: CaptainSparklez

Subscribers: 1,358,857

4. DeStorm

Page: DeStorm Power

Subscribers: 1,199,401

5. EminemVEVO

Page: EminemVEVO

Subscribers: 1,651,894

6. EpicMealTime

Page: EpicMealTime

Subscribers: 2,604,946

7. FPSRussia

Page: World of Tanks

Subscribers: 2,449,558

8. Fred

Page: Fred: The Show

Subscribers: 1,908,119

9. HouseholdHacker

Page: Household Hacker

Subscribers: 1,211,843

10. IGNentertainment

Page: IGN

Subscribers: 1,832,297

