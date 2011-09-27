A Montana Tycoon Bought His Own Canadian Shipyard To Overhaul His Megayacht

Photo: via James Spotting

The 328-ft. Attessa IV, owned by Montana-based billionaire Dennis Washington, has been causing a stir in British Columbia where it’s cruising the waters following a three-year renovation project.The multimillion-dollar revamp was carried out at the province’s North Vancouver shipyards. Having been lengthened in the process it is now the largest private luxury yacht in North America, though only the 27th largest in the world.



Earlier in the summer the construction and mining magnate took the vessel for a test run to visit his billionaire pal Craig McCaw, the telecom king, on his private island in British Columbia.

Originally built by Evergreen Shipyards in Japan in 1999, the refit brought the megayacht up to modern specifications. It now features two helicopter landing pads, two dining saloons, a swimming pool and luxe accommodations for 28 guests along with 21 crew.

Beginning his business career at age 30 in 1964 with a $30,000 loan and a single bulldozer, Washington, 77, now has an estimated net worth of around $4.2 billion and is ranked by Forbes as the 58th richest person in America. He acquired his own shipyard to renovate the yacht, which had been damaged by fire.

