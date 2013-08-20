The world's largest private yacht cost $600 million to build and has held the record for more than 5 years — but it might soon be dethroned

Shutterstock/Andy Ginn The Azzam yacht docked in Casablanca, Morocco, in 2014.

The largest motor yacht in the world is a staggering 590 feet long and cost $US600 million to build.

At its launch in 2013, the Azzam beat out Eclipse, the superyacht that previously held the title of world’s largest, by a full 57 feet.

Azzam still holds its record more than five years later – but that might be about to change.

At 590 feet long, the Azzam is known to be the largest superyacht in the world.

Although there is no strict definition, a superyacht is generally understood to be a yacht that is at least 78 feet long, according to Warsash Superyacht Academy.

When it was launched in 2013, the yacht broke the record previously held by the Eclipse, a 533-foot yacht owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

“[The Azzam] truly represents another milestone in not only our history, but yachting history as well,” Lürssen Yachts managing partner, Peter Lürssen, said in a press release when the Azzam was launched.

Here’s a look at the massive yacht.

The 590-foot yacht was finished in April 2013 and belongs to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.

It dethroned Eclipse, the 533-foot superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, which previously held the record for largest yacht in the world.

The Azzam cost an estimated $US600 million to build and was constructed over the course of four years.

It was built by Lürssen Yachts with exterior design by Nauta Yachts and interior design by French designer Christophe Leoni.

A representative for Lürssen Yachts said the boat was “without a doubt the most challenging yacht that has ever been built.”

The Azzam can move quickly for its size. With its 94,000 horsepower, the boat has hit a speed of 31.5 knots, or about 37 miles per hour, which is believed to the fastest speed for a yacht longer than 300 feet.

Although no interior photos have been made available, the boat is rumoured to have a 6,000-square-foot lounge, up to 50 suites, and a 95-foot salon.

But the Azzam might not hold its record for much longer. In 2017, a Norwegian billionaire ordered the construction of a high-tech yacht called the REV that is supposed to be 597 feet long, which would be longer than the Azzam by seven feet.

REV Ocean announced in August 2018 that REV had just gotten its four main generators installed, which will power the main propulsion motors. It’s expected to be finished in 2020.

