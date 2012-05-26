This Is The First Photo Of The New Largest Yacht In The World

Currently, Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse is the largest yacht in the world at a staggering 538 feet long.



That is about to change.

Superyachts.com just sent us information on Project Azzam, which will hit the water at a length of at least 590 feet. That means it could actually be longer!

That’s more than a football field and a half long. An Airbus A380 is 239 feet long. This ship is massive.

There is no word on who commissioned the ship, but we wouldn’t be shocked if the yacht belongs to Abramovich and he’s just trying to one-up himself.

Take a look at this monster below:

Click the image to enlarge.

Photo: Claus Schaefe / TheYachtPhoto.com

