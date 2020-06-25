The world's largest charter superyacht costs $4 million a week and comes with two helipads plus a cryotherapy sauna. Take a look inside.

Melissa Wiley
© Guillaume Plisson for Imperial Yachts
  • The Flying Fox is now the world’s largest yacht available to charter, according to Boat International.
  • Imperial Yachts manages the superyacht’s listing.
  • With six decks, it sleeps 25 guests and rents for nearly $US4 million per week, a representative for Imperial told Business Insider.
  • Here’s a look inside the Flying Fox superyacht, which comes with two helipads, a cryotherapy sauna, and a pool that can be split in two.
The 450-foot-long Flying Fox is the largest yacht available for charter in the world, according to Boat International.

Built in 2019 by Lürssen, it rents for nearly $US4 million per week and takes luxury to the next level.

With six decks, it can accommodate up to 36 day and 25 overnight guests.

Two helipads welcome arrivals …

… and are designed to convert to dance floors when the occasion demands.

Other standout features include a 40-foot pool with can be split in two thanks to a retractable wall. One side could have salt water, and the other fresh; one cold, and one hot, according to Robb Report.

Flying Fox is also the first yacht to ever install a cryotherapy sauna, Boat International reported.

There is a professional dive centre …

… and guests can check out everything from hover boards to a personal submarine from the tender garage.

A two-story spa offers a range of treatments, from facials to body sculpting …

… and ‘rain shower’ massages.

During a ‘rain shower’ massage, passengers lie on a warm bed under a stream of water while a staff member tends to sore muscles.

To earn that massage, passengers can stop by the state-of-the-art gym and work with a personal trainer.

Over 50 crew members, including former Olympic athletes and ex-members of the British military, are on hand to attend to guests’ needs.

Light colours and greenery dominate the decor, and the ship’s design places an emphasis on outdoor spaces.

For instance, each of the 11 cabins opens up to a deck that can be partitioned into private balconies thanks to sliding panels.

Guests can also opt to dine al fresco.

Views are stunning, from one observation level …

… to the next.

