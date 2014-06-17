The World's Largest Video Game Collection Just Sold For Over $US750,000

The world’s largest collection of video games has sold for $US750,250.

The collection has over 11,000 unique video games, and is officially recognised by Guinness Book of World Records. The official certificate is included, along with a lifetime subscription to Retro Magazine.

The massive hoard of games took more than three decades to stockpile, and over a quarter of the games (about 2,600) are factory sealed.

There were over 56 bids at gaming auction site, Game Gavel, including from the creator of the Oculus Rift, Palmer Luckey. Luckey bid twice, once at $US50,000 and again for $US90,001, though the auction quickly became a bidding war between two others. Luckey already has the world’s largest collection of head-mounted displays, which he amassed as he tinkered to create his own virtual reality headset.

You can check out the full details of the concluded auction here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.