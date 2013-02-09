The Most Intense Video Game Collection You've Ever Seen Is Being Sold For Half A Million Dollars On Ebay

Now is your chance to own a chunk of history…if you have half a million dollars.



TNW has found an eBay auction with a starting price of $550,000. It offers a lifetime collection (30 years worth) of video game consoles ranging from handheld devices to the classic NES and current PS3.

Aside from the 330 consoles and 220 controllers being sold, there are 6,850 games in the collection.

User *video games.museum*, located in Italy, does not have an established record on the bidding site, which makes it hard to know the legitimacy of the collection.

With nine days left, the auction has yet to receive a single bid.

Here’s a view of the massive Nintendo portion of the collection:

Photo: eBay user *video games.museum*

Another shot of just consoles:

Photo: eBay user *video games.museum*

A final look:

Photo: eBay user *videogamesmuseum*

To see the entire archive of photos head over to the eBay auction.

