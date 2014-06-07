Oculus Rift Creator Might Try To Buy The Largest Video Game Collection In The World

The world’s largest video game collection — as recognised by Guinness Book of World Records — is currently being auctioned off by GameGavel.com, an auctions site “for gamers and geeks.”

The collection, consisting of over 11,000 video games, has a current bid of $US50,000. The bid comes from a user named “palmertech” — the same username that Oculus Rift founder Palmer Luckey has used in other gaming forums.

Luckey, who already boasts to have the largest collection of head-mounted displays, may be cashing in on some of his windfall from his virtual reality company’s recent acquisition from Facebook, a deal worth roughly $US2 billion.

Reddit user kilgoretrout86 first made the connection on the Oculus Rift subreddit forum.

The massive hoard of video games took over three decades to stockpile, and a quarter of the games (over 2,600) are still factory sealed. None of the games are duplicates. The auction includes the official Guinness Book of World Records certificate, too.

You can place your own bid for the massive games collection or just check out the official auction here.

