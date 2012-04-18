The Largest Ranch Near Aspen Just Hit The Market For $41 Million

Photo: Joshua & Co.

In the posh Colorado resort area of Aspen, one-upmanship is the name of the game when it comes to luxury real estate. Now Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate Joshua & Co. has listed the largest ranch currently available for sale in the region for $41 million.The property, known as the Child Capitol Creek Ranch, features 1,321 acres of stunning land set against the dramatic backdrop of Haystack Mountain adjacent to chic Snowmass. Available for the first time in over 50 years, it’s a prime location for building the ultimate estate, with conservation easements in place to ensure it remains pristine for the future.



The working cattle ranch with incredible views, widely considered one of the most awe-inspiring settings in western Colorado, features over three miles of Capitol Creek frontage, a couple of hundred acres of irrigated ground, dense forests, a plethora of wildlife, and private access to nearby public lands and trails, all just 30 minutes from central Aspen.

Bob and Tee Child purchased the ranch in the early 1960s and in 1969 led the battle against the proposal to turn Haystack into the valley’s fifth and possibly largest ski area, finally convincing Congress to designate the land as wilderness. For more information, visit JoshuaCo.com.

Click here to tour the ranch >

JustLuxe is a luxury Web publication providing objective analysis and information to affluent consumers to assist with their decision making, such as chartering a yacht, purchasing a jet membership card, booking a luxury hotel, travelling to a specific destination, or buying real estate. Our writers conduct interviews with industry executives and leaders in their fields, analyse product offerings and review the Web sites of leading companies to ensure our readers have up-to-date data to make informed decisions. Consumers can find purveyors of fine luxury goods, services and travel solutions throughout the pages of JustLuxe via content or with our advertising partners. See our Best of Luxury high-end brands and partners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.