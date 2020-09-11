The largest overwater villas in the world are launching in the Maldives, complete with water slides into the sea

Sandro Bruecklmeier Soneva Fushi’s new Water Retreat villas.

The largest one- and two-bedroom overwater villas in the world are soon to open in the Maldives.

Soneva Fushi’s new Water Retreats are set to welcome their first guests at the end of September.

Each villa has a private pool, water slide into the ocean, glass flooring, hot tub, and a retractable roof so you can stargaze from bed.

Luxury hotel Soneva Fushi is launching eight new Water Retreats off the coast of its lush jungle island resort.

Sandro Bruecklmeier The villas offer the utmost in privacy.

At 6,286 and 9,224 square feet respectively, the one- and two-bedroom villas offer plenty of space and privacy.

With ocean views all around and glass panels in the floor, guests can immerse themselves in the calming turquoise waters without actually getting wet.

Sandro Bruecklmeier Glass flooring allows guests to see the sea beneath them.

However, getting into the sea has never been more fun thanks to each villa’s private water slide.

Sandro Bruecklmeier Whizz down the water slide into the sea.

The luxury continues with massive outdoor bathrooms, a master bedroom with a retractable roof so you can stargaze from bed, a spacious pooldeck with daybed, and catamaran nets over the waves.

Guests have private butlers to cater for their every whim, and they can cycle to the main island and enjoy an evening at the outdoor cinema, visit the observatory, or dine in style at one of the many restaurants.

Sandro Bruecklmeier The villas are decorated using lots of natural textures and wood.

The villas have been deliberately built higher above the water than many others to reduce the vibrations from the waves lapping the buildings.

Equally, the walls have been built with styrofoam insulation, which both limits noise and helps keep the property cool.

Sandro Bruecklmeier A retractable roof lets guests stargaze from bed.

The starting price for the one-bedroom Water Retreat is $US2,626 per night, and $US5,232 per night for the two-bedroom villa.

If your budget won’t quite stretch that far, you could always fake the illusion of being in an overwater villa at Stella Island Resort in Greece.

