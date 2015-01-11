US

This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening

Devan Joseph

This footage is an except from Chasing Ice, an award winning documentary on climate change. On May 28, 2008, Adam LeWinter and Director Jeff Orlowski filmed a historic breakup at the Ilulissat Glacier in Western Greenland. The calving event, breaking off of chunks of ice at the edge of a glacier, lasted for 75 minutes and the glacier retreated a full mile across a calving face three miles wide. The height of the ice is about 3,000 feet, 300-400 feet above water and the rest below water.

