The largest home ever built in one of LA's swankiest neighbourhoods just sold for $35.5 million — here's a look inside

The Agency The largest home in Hollywood Hills.

A 20,058-square-foot mansion in Hollywood Hills just sold for a jaw-dropping $US35.5 million.

Hollywood Hills is a swanky hillside neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California, known for its stunning views, ultra-wealthy residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, as of October 2019, the area’s median home value was $US1,729,500.

The massive five-bedroom home is the largest ever built in the neighbourhood, People reports. It was listed back in August for $US43.9 million and represented by David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency and Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

Along with stunning views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline, the property’s amenities include an infinity pool, a spacious garage, a theatre, a gym, a sauna, and a 15-foot outdoor television.

“The largest draw to this neighbourhood is the panoramic views that can span from the Griffith Observatory all the way to the ocean. Many homes with promontory settings, like this one, benefit from completely unobstructed views. The close proximity to Sunset Boulevard restaurants, shopping, and nightlife offers the perfect LA lifestyle,” Parnes told Business Insider.

A representative for The Agency confirmed to Business Insider that the listing agents verified the property is the largest home in the neighbourhood based on square footage.

Keep reading for a look inside the home.

A large living area in the home.

The home was designed in 2018 by SAOTA, an architecture and design firm based in Cape Town, South Africa. The contemporary-style home boasts a warm colour scheme and sleek decor.

The kitchen area in the home.

SAOTA is the mastermind behind stunning homes and buildings in towns and cities around the world including Saint-Tropez and Frankfurt, Germany.

A small living area in the home.

Along with its stunning views of the city's iconic skyline, the Hollywood Hills home also boasts luxury amenities including a theatre, gym, steam room, massage area, and large garage. In fact, according to the listing website, the walk-in dressing room in the master suite was imported from Lake Como, Italy.

The dining area in the home.

Outside, there's a 163-foot wraparound infinity pool, a 15-foot outdoor television, and a lounge area with a fire pit.

According to the Wall Street Journal's Katherine Clarke, the biggest home in Hollywood Hills was the brainchild of real-estate developer Jeff Thomas. According Clarke, Thomas originally planned on building the home for himself but later decided to sell it.

Despite its impressive square footage, the Hollywood Hills home is far from the largest in the US. The largest home in the country is the Biltmore House, which was built in the late 1800s by George Vanderbilt and features 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, and 65 fireplaces.

