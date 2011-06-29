Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Forget Yuri Milner’s Silicon Valley megamansion and David Tepper’s $44 million Hamptons teardown — America’s most opulent homes were built decades ago by titans of industry like Alfred I. du Pont and William Randolph Hearst.The largest historic homes in America, all built before 1952, are sprawling estates located in every corner of the country.



Some are now publicly owned, others are still in private hands.

