This Map Shows The Largest Employer In Every State

The above map, sent to us by Mike Simmons of Broadview Networks, shows the largest employer in every state.

Broadview Networks used information from CareerOneStop, a database sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labour.

Interestingly, only two companies in the top 10 largest employers in America — IBM and Wal-Mart — appear as a state front-runner. And the map doesn’t feature other large companies, like UPS and McDonald’s, at all.

Instead, major state universities, like those in Alabama and Colorado, and innovative hospitals, like the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, employ the most residents in numerous states.

In some states, like Alabama, when companies tied for the most employees, Broadview Networks chose to represent only one on the map.

Here’s the state-by-state breakdown:

Alabama — Alabama Power Co.

Location — Birmingham, AL

Number of Employees — 5,000

Alaska — Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Location — Anchorage, AK

Number of Employees — 9,000

Arizona — Sun State Courier & Delivery

Location — Scottsdale, AZ

Number of Employees — 20,000

Arkansas — Wal-Mart

Location — Bentonville, AR

Number of Employees — 11,000

California — 32nd St. Naval Station

Location — San Diego, CA

Number of Employees — 42,951

Colorado — University of Colorado-Boulder

Location — Boulder, CO

Number of Employees — 13,300

Connecticut — Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.

Location — Stratford, CT

Number of Employees — 11,000

Delaware — Christiana Care Health System

Location — Newark, DE

Number of Employees — 10,000

Florida — University of Florida

Location — Gainesville, FL

Number of Employees — 35,000

Georgia — Fort Benning

Location — Fort Benning, GA

Number of Employees — 32,000

Hawaii — Altres Medical

Location — Honolulu, HI

Number of Employees -10,000

Idaho — Mountain Home Air Force Base

Location — Mountain Home, ID

Number of Employees — 5,231

Illinois — State Farm Mutual Insurance Company

Location — Bloomington, IL

Number of Employees — 13,000

Indiana — Indiana University Medical Center

Location — Bloomington, IN

Number of Employees — 30,000

Iowa — Genesis Medical

Location — Davenport, IA

Number of Employees — 9,000

Kansas — NPC Restaurant Holding Llc.

Location — Overland Park, KS

Number of Employees — 28,000

Kentucky — Our Lady Bellefonte Hospital

Location — Ashland, KY

Number of Employees — 12,000

Louisiana — Louisiana State University Health

Location — New Orleans, LA

Number of Employees — 7,000

Maine — University of Maine

Location — Orono, ME

Number of Employees — 8,000

Maryland — University of Maryland

Location — College Park, MD

Number of Employees — 15,000

Massachusetts — Massachusetts General Hospital

Location — Boston, MA

Number of Employees — 14,000

Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Location — Ann Arbor, MI

Number of Employees — 23,316

Minnesota — University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Location — Minneapolis, MN

Number of Employees — 17,053

Mississippi — University of Mississippi Medical Center

Location — Jackson, MS

Number of Employees — 8,000

Missouri — Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Location — Saint Louis, MO

Number of Employees — 9,000

Montana — Billings Clinic

Location — Billings, MT

Number of Employees — 3,500

Nebraska — Offutt Air Force Base

Location — Offutt, NE

Number of Employees — 9,584

Nevada — MGM Grand Las Vegas

Location — Las Vegas, NV

Number of Employees — 10,000

New Hampshire — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Location — Lebanon, NH

Number of Employees — 8,000

New Jersey — Gabriel Taxi Service

Location — South Orange, NJ

Number of Employees — 25,000

New Mexico — University of New Mexico

Location — Albuquerque, NM

Number of Employees — 12,000

New York — Catholic Health Services of Long Island

Location — Rockville Centre, NY

Number of Employees — 13,500

North Carolina — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location — Chapel Hill, NC

Number of Employees — 30,000

North Dakota — North Dakota State University at Fargo

Location — Fargo, ND

Number of Employees — 4,500

Ohio — Cleveland Clinic Heath System

Location — Cleveland, OH

Number of Employees — 30,000

Oklahoma — Tinker Air Force Base

Location — Tinker, OK

Number of Employees — 22,000

Oregon — Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Location — Portland, OR

Number of Employees — 14,000

Pennsylvania — CPA Pavement Services

Location — Harrisburg, PA

Number of Employees — 55,555

Rhode Island — Roger Williams Medical Center

Location — Providence, RI

Number of Employees — 14,000

South Carolina — Bartercard USA Inc.

Location — Daniel Island, SC

Number of Employees — 55,000

South Dakota — IBP Hog Market Inc.

Location — Dakota Dunes, SD

Number of Employees — 4,800

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Location — Nashville, TN

Number of Employees — 22,000

Texas — Texas A&M University

Location — College Station, TX

Number of Employees — 50,000

Utah — One Team Global

Location — Salt Lake City, UT

Number of Employees — 10,001

Vermont — IBM

Location — Essex Junction, VT

Number of Employees — 5,400

Virginia — Heart & Vascular Institute

Location — Winchester, VA

Number of Employees — 20,540

Washington — Microsoft Corporation

Location — Redmond, WA

Number of Employees — 35,000

West Virginia — Ruby Memorial Hospital (West Virginia University Medical)

Location — Morgantown, WV

Number of Employees — 7,000

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin — Madison

Location — Madison, WI

Number of Employees — 14,464

Wyoming — FE Warren Air Force Base

Location — Warren, WY

Number of Employees — 3,000

