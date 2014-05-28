This Map Shows The Largest Employer In Every State

The above map, sent to us by Mike Simmons of Broadview Networks, shows the largest employer in every state.
Broadview Networks used information from CareerOneStop, a database sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labour.
Interestingly, only two companies in the top 10 largest employers in America — IBM and Wal-Mart — appear as a state front-runner. And the map doesn’t feature other large companies, like UPS and McDonald’s, at all.
Instead, major state universities, like those in Alabama and Colorado, and innovative hospitals, like the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, employ the most residents in numerous states.
In some states, like Alabama, when companies tied for the most employees, Broadview Networks chose to represent only one on the map.
Here’s the state-by-state breakdown:
Alabama — Alabama Power Co.
Location — Birmingham, AL
Number of Employees — 5,000
Alaska — Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Location — Anchorage, AK
Number of Employees — 9,000
Arizona — Sun State Courier & Delivery
Location — Scottsdale, AZ
Number of Employees — 20,000
Arkansas — Wal-Mart
Location — Bentonville, AR
Number of Employees — 11,000
California — 32nd St. Naval Station
Location — San Diego, CA
Number of Employees — 42,951
Colorado — University of Colorado-Boulder
Location — Boulder, CO
Number of Employees — 13,300
Connecticut — Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.
Location — Stratford, CT
Number of Employees — 11,000
Delaware — Christiana Care Health System
Location — Newark, DE
Number of Employees — 10,000
Florida — University of Florida
Location — Gainesville, FL
Number of Employees — 35,000
Georgia — Fort Benning
Location — Fort Benning, GA
Number of Employees — 32,000
Hawaii — Altres Medical
Location — Honolulu, HI
Number of Employees -10,000
Idaho — Mountain Home Air Force Base
Location — Mountain Home, ID
Number of Employees — 5,231
Illinois — State Farm Mutual Insurance Company
Location — Bloomington, IL
Number of Employees — 13,000
Indiana — Indiana University Medical Center
Location — Bloomington, IN
Number of Employees — 30,000
Iowa — Genesis Medical
Location — Davenport, IA
Number of Employees — 9,000
Kansas — NPC Restaurant Holding Llc.
Location — Overland Park, KS
Number of Employees — 28,000
Kentucky — Our Lady Bellefonte Hospital
Location — Ashland, KY
Number of Employees — 12,000
Louisiana — Louisiana State University Health
Location — New Orleans, LA
Number of Employees — 7,000
Maine — University of Maine
Location — Orono, ME
Number of Employees — 8,000
Maryland — University of Maryland
Location — College Park, MD
Number of Employees — 15,000
Massachusetts — Massachusetts General Hospital
Location — Boston, MA
Number of Employees — 14,000
Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Location — Ann Arbor, MI
Number of Employees — 23,316
Minnesota — University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Location — Minneapolis, MN
Number of Employees — 17,053
Mississippi — University of Mississippi Medical Center
Location — Jackson, MS
Number of Employees — 8,000
Missouri — Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Location — Saint Louis, MO
Number of Employees — 9,000
Montana — Billings Clinic
Location — Billings, MT
Number of Employees — 3,500
Nebraska — Offutt Air Force Base
Location — Offutt, NE
Number of Employees — 9,584
Nevada — MGM Grand Las Vegas
Location — Las Vegas, NV
Number of Employees — 10,000
New Hampshire — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Location — Lebanon, NH
Number of Employees — 8,000
New Jersey — Gabriel Taxi Service
Location — South Orange, NJ
Number of Employees — 25,000
New Mexico — University of New Mexico
Location — Albuquerque, NM
Number of Employees — 12,000
New York — Catholic Health Services of Long Island
Location — Rockville Centre, NY
Number of Employees — 13,500
North Carolina — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Location — Chapel Hill, NC
Number of Employees — 30,000
North Dakota — North Dakota State University at Fargo
Location — Fargo, ND
Number of Employees — 4,500
Ohio — Cleveland Clinic Heath System
Location — Cleveland, OH
Number of Employees — 30,000
Oklahoma — Tinker Air Force Base
Location — Tinker, OK
Number of Employees — 22,000
Oregon — Doernbecher Children’s Hospital
Location — Portland, OR
Number of Employees — 14,000
Pennsylvania — CPA Pavement Services
Location — Harrisburg, PA
Number of Employees — 55,555
Rhode Island — Roger Williams Medical Center
Location — Providence, RI
Number of Employees — 14,000
South Carolina — Bartercard USA Inc.
Location — Daniel Island, SC
Number of Employees — 55,000
South Dakota — IBP Hog Market Inc.
Location — Dakota Dunes, SD
Number of Employees — 4,800
Tennessee — Vanderbilt University
Location — Nashville, TN
Number of Employees — 22,000
Texas — Texas A&M University
Location — College Station, TX
Number of Employees — 50,000
Utah — One Team Global
Location — Salt Lake City, UT
Number of Employees — 10,001
Vermont — IBM
Location — Essex Junction, VT
Number of Employees — 5,400
Virginia — Heart & Vascular Institute
Location — Winchester, VA
Number of Employees — 20,540
Washington — Microsoft Corporation
Location — Redmond, WA
Number of Employees — 35,000
West Virginia — Ruby Memorial Hospital (West Virginia University Medical)
Location — Morgantown, WV
Number of Employees — 7,000
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin — Madison
Location — Madison, WI
Number of Employees — 14,464
Wyoming — FE Warren Air Force Base
Location — Warren, WY
Number of Employees — 3,000
