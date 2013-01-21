The 16 Greatest Cities In Human History

Constantinople as it would look by air.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

What New York City was in the 1900s, London was in the 1800s, Constantinople was in the 600s, and so forth, back to Jericho in 7000 BC.They were the largest cities in the world, and arguably the epicenters of human civilisation.



These cities led mankind to new heights of culture and commerce—though in the end each of them was surpassed and some of them destroyed.

Historians Tertius Chandler, Gerald Fox, and George Modelski identified the largest cities throughout history through painstaking study of household data, agricultural commerce, church records, fortification sizes, food distribution, loss of life in a disaster, and more. We have parsed their work in the following slides.

