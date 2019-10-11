The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, have remained unchanged.

British bank HSBC is still the top largest bank in Europe, with a balance sheet total of $US2,470 billion.

The UK has three banks in the top 10 largest banks in Europe as well as six banks in the top 50.

For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing.

With the 2018 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Wednesday, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.

The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, haven’t budged. With its total assets amounting to $US2,470 billion, British bank HSBC still comes out on top as the largest bank in Europe, followed by French lenders BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole.

Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2019).

1. HSBC Holdings plc, GBR – €2,100.13 Billion

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

2. BNP Paribas SA, FRA – €1,963.43 Billion

3. Crédit Agricole Group, FRA – €1,763.17 Billion

4. Deutsche Bank AG, DEU – €1,470.38 Billion

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

5. Banco Santander SA, ESP – €1,446.15 Billion

Wikimedia

6. Barclays plc, GBR – €1,275.62 Billion

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor of Barclays Bank at Canary Wharf in London

7. Société Générale SA, FRA – €1,275.13 Billion

8. Groupe BPCE, FRA – €1,259.42 Billion

9. LLoyds Banking Group plc, GBR – €914.14 Billion

10. ING Groep NV, NLD – €846.22 Billion

Reuters Pedestrians walk past the logo of ING bank by the group’s main office in Brussels.

11. UniCredit SpA, ITA – €936.79 Billion

12. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, GBR – €930.78 Billion

13. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, ITA – €801.01 Billion

14. Crédit Mutuel Group, FRA – €793.52 Billion

15. UBS Group AG, CHE – €782.45 Billion

Getty Images/Oli Scarff

16. Credit Suisse Group AG, CHE – €680.46 Billion

17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, ESP – €671.02 Billion

18. Rabobank, NLD – €602.99 Billion

19. Nordea Bank AB, SWE – €581.61 Billion

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Nordea bank logo is seen at the bank’s headquarters in Stockholm

20. Standard Chartered plc, GBR – €552.56 Billion

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh People walk past the head office of Standard Chartered bank in the City of London February 27, 2015.

21. DZ Bank AG, DEU – €505.60 Billion

Shutterstock

22. Danske Bank A/S, DNK – €475.39 Billion

Reuters FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen

23. Commerzbank AG, DEU – €452.49 Billion

24. Cassa depositi e prestiti SpA, ITA – €419.53 Billion

25. PAO Sberbank of Russia, RUS – €392.55 Billion

Reuters

26. ABN AMRO Group NV, NLD – €390.08 Billion

27. CaixaBank SA, ESP – €383.19 Billion

28. KBC Group NV, BEL – €292.34 Billion

29. Svenska Handelsbanken AB, SWE – €281.51 Billion

30. DNB ASA, NOR – €274.52 Billion

Reuters

31. Nationwide Building Society, GBR – €262.05 Billion

32. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, SWE – €260.41 Billion

Wikimedia

33. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, DEU – €238.00 Billion

34. La Banque Postale SA, FRA – €231.48 Billion

35. Swedbank AB, SWE – €225.11 Billion

36. Banco de Sabadell SA, ESP – €221.35 Billion

37. BFA Sociedad Tenedora de Acciones SAU, ESP – €221.12 Billion

38. Erste Group Bank AG, AUT – €220.66 Billion

Wikimedia

39. Bayerische Landesbank, DEU – €214.52 Billion

40. Raiffeisen Gruppe Switzerland, CHE – €194.60 Billion

41. Nykredit A/S, DNK – €191.62 Billion

42. JSCVTB Bank, RUS – €188.36 Billion

43. Dexia SA, BEL – €178.85 Billion

44. Belfius Banque SA, BEL – €167.96 Billion

45. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, DEU – €165.22 Billion

46. Banco BPM SpA, ITA – €161.21 Billion

Reuters

47. Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, DEU – €158.35 Billion

48. Zürcher Kantonalbank, CHE – €140.04 Billion

49. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, ITA – €139.15 Billion

50. OP Financial Group, FIN – €137.24 Billion

