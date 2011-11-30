The 11 Largest Bankruptcies In American History

In the wake of American Airlines’ bankruptcy, we wanted to revisit the Wall Street Journal’s great list of the 10 biggest Chapter 11 filings in U.S. history. That list now up to 11, thanks to MF Global, which comes in at #8.American Airlines had $24.7 billion in assets at the time of its bankruptcy filing so it didn’t quite make the top 11.
Several of these firms bounced back, as American intends to do, but many died for good. Their collapses came about by a scary variety of causes: criminal CEOs, overambitious expansion, or simply disastrous circumstances, to name a few.
The range of industries represented, however, is narrow. Finance, automaking, and energy nearly cover it.
The bankruptcies are ranked by the value of each company’s assets before its bankruptcy filing.
Filed Chapter 11: 2001
Value at bankruptcy: $36.15 billion
What happened: PG&E, California's largest utility company, fell victim to the state's electricity crisis of 2000-2001. Blackouts swept the state and costs soared, blamed in large part on California's deregulation of the energy industry in 1996--the first state to do so.
Enron--who also made this list--even cut off power to manipulate prices, worsening the crisis. PG&E left bankruptcy in April 2004.
MF Global's Chapter 11 filing officially knocked PG&E off the top 10.
Sources: CNN, SFGate, CNNMoney
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: May 2009
Value at bankruptcy: $36.5 billion
What happened: The housing crash and credit crunch doomed the mortgage lender. Thornburg's fall demonstrated that the crisis went far beyond subprime lenders; Thornburg 'specialised in making mortgages larger than $417,000 to borrowers with good credit.'
The company was liquidated.
Source: Dealbook
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: April, 2009
Value at bankruptcy: $39.3 billion
What happened: As the financial crisis spread to the wider economy and threatened automakers, President Obama intervened and ordered Chrysler into bankruptcy. The United Automobile Workers were given control of the company, with the federal government and Italian carmaker Fiat as minority stakeholders.
Two years out of bankruptcy, Chrysler was profitable again.
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: Oct 31 2011
Value at bankruptcy: $41 billion (as of Sept. 30)
What happened: The Jon Corzine-led brokerage became the largest American victim of the European debt crisis to date.
Source: Yahoo! Finance
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: 2002
Value at bankruptcy: $61.4 billion
What happened: The insurer and financial firm overaggressively acquired companies in the 90s. Its purchase of Green Tree Financial, a financier of mobile-home sales, was particularly damaging in the long run.
Conseco emerged from bankruptcy in 2003.
Source: NYTimes, InvestmentNews
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: 2001
Value at bankruptcy: $65.5 billion
What happened: Energy giant Enron was destroyed by a giant scandal that turned it into the ultimate posterchild for outrageously fraudulent accounting practices.
Source: BBC
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: November 2009
Value at bankruptcy: $80.4 billion
What happened: The commercial lender was caught in the credit crunch after an 'ill-fated expansion'--only to be bailed out by TARP 38 days later.
Source: Dealbook
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: June 2009
Value at bankruptcy: $91 billion
What happened: The pillar of American manufacturing, already hurt by years of weakening sales, was dealt a death blow by the financial crash. Only a government bailout saved the firm from annihilation.
Source: MarketWatch, CNNMoney
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: July 2002
Value at bankruptcy: $103.9 billion
What happened: The telecommunications heavyweight joined Tyco and Enron in early-2000s accounting and executive malpractice scandals. CEO Bernie Ebbers went to jail for what was then the 'largest corporate fraud in U.S. history.'
WorldCom left bankruptcy renamed MCI in 2004 and was purchased by Verizon in 2005.
Sources: CNNMoney, MSNBC, CNNMoney, CNNMoney
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: September 2008
Value at bankruptcy: $327.9 billion
What happened: Lehman Brothers, the first big domino to fall in 2008, knocked WaMu over. Regulators seized the savings-and-loan holding company after 'customers withdrew $16.7 billion over 10 days.'
JPMorgan then bought WaMu, making a Too Big To Fail bank even bigger.
Source: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Filed Chapter 11: September 2008
Value at bankruptcy: $691 billion
What happened: As the financial meltdown accelerated, the government made the now-controversial decision not to bail out the giant investment bank. Lehman was eventually liquidated.
Source: NYTimes
Data source: Wall Street Journal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.