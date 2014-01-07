Here's A Picture Of A Gigantic Amazon Box

Ashley Lutz

This Amazon box probably doesn’t include free shipping.

Reddit user listrophy posted this photo with the caption “What’s the largest item you can have shipped from Amazon? Because I think my neighbour just got it.”

Commenters speculated that the person could have ordered a Nissan Versa Note. Three customers who purchase the car would reportedly have their orders fulfilled by Nissan, in a large Amazon box.

Because we couldn’t independently verify whether the box was real, we reached out to Amazon. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Here’s the package:

Amazon box truckReddit user listrophy



