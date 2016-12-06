US

The last time a losing candidate had more popular votes than Clinton was in 1876 -- here's the bizarre story

Arielle Berger

Hillary Clinton has beaten President-elect Donald Trump by over 2.5 million votes so far in the popular vote tally, and as a result of Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s fundraising effort, there’s a recount underway in Wisconsin.

In the 19th century, a losing presidential candidate actually won the popular vote by a larger margin than Hillary Clinton, triggering an unprecedented political phenomenon.

