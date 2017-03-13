5 giant Chinese infrastructure projects that are reshaping the world

Over the next 10 years, China plans to move 250 million people — the equivalent of Indonesia’s entire population — into the country’s rapidly-growing megacities. To accommodate that enormous migration, the country has invested billions of dollars in massive infrastructure projects. Some are already complete, while others are still in the works.

