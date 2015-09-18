These 10 cities have the worst traffic jams in America

Sitting in traffic is the worst.

Unfortunately, in some US cities it’s a daily routine for most commuters.

Goldman Sachs’ Patrick Archambault shared a chart in a recent note to clients showing which large metropolitan cities in the US experience the most congestion overall. It’s based on TomTom’s traffic index, which measures the overrall increase in driving times relative to the driving time if the roads were clear.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, LA is number one, with 39% longer travel times than if the roads were clear. Check to see the rest of the cities below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.