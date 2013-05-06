Large Right-Wing Party Holds Anti-Semitic Rally Outside Of Jewish Meeting In Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rally by Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party has been held despite government efforts to ban it because of its anti-Semitic nature.



About 1,000 supporters of Jobbik, the third largest party in parliament, attended Saturday’s rally, where speakers complained about a meeting of the World Jewish Congress starting Sunday in Budapest, prayed for the end of Zionism and said any lawmakers or public servants holding dual Hungarian-Israeli citizenship should resign.

A police ban of the rally was struck down by a Budapest court. Despite the ruling, Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the interior minister to use “all legal means” to block the rally. In response, police closed off several streets leading to the meeting place, but otherwise did not interfere with the event.

