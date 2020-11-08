A large majority of Brits wanted Biden to defeat Trump in the US election, a new opinion poll has found

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Trump and President-elect Biden.

A new poll found that 57% of the British public wanted President-elect Biden to triumph in the US election, while only 16% supported Trump.

The Opinium survey partly reflects Trump’s deep unpopularity in the UK.

The Democratic nominee and now President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.

A large majority of the British public wanted Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump in the US election, according to new polling that found a Biden presidency is seen in Britain as better for the UK and better for the world.

Biden, who is projected to have won the election by Insider and Decision Desk HQ, is well-known in Britain from his time as vice president under Barack Obama, between 2008 and 2016.

New polling from Opinium for the Observer newspaper found that 57% of the British public wanted Biden to triumph in the election, compared with only 16% who wanted President Trump to win a second term.

The survey, which was carried out on November 5 and 6, found that a majority of the British public said Biden would be better for Britain, the US, the global economy, tackling climate change, and for the world generally.

British people also believe Biden offers the UK government a better chance of striking a trade deal with the US, something Boris Johnson sees as a significant political prize after Brexit.

The Opinium survey partly reflects Trump’s deep unpopularity in the UK. According to YouGov polling carried out in the UK between July and October 2020, 74% of the public holds an unfavourable view of the president, compared with 15% who have a positive opinion, and 11% who have a neutral opinion.

Tens of thousands of people marched through London and other cities when Trump visited the UK in 2018. At the time, Trump said a large inflatable blimp depicting him as a baby made him feel “unwelcome,” according to an interview with The Sun newspaper.

A large majority â€” 67% â€” of Brits said President Trump’s false claims that the election would be legitimate were inaccurate, while 19% said they were true.

