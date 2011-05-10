Large Hedge Funds Still Racing The Heck Out Of Silver

From BofA’s latest Hedge Fund Monitor, a look at what hedge funds did with silver last week: the dumped it, big time, once again.



You can see how far their net long exposure has come down recently (though of course, in this volatile market, we don’t know what they did on Monday).

We know that at least Kyle Bass has attempted to buy the dip.

Photo: BofA/ML

