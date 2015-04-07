Large fire erupts near Washington, D.C.

A large fire has erupted in a Maryland county near DC, according to the fire chief.
On scene 2nd Alarm Roofing Company fire, Ashwood Drive Capital Heights pic.twitter.com/9Ymo7HQrRT
— Marc Bashoor (@PGFD_Chief) April 6, 2015
Photos posted to Twitter show the blaze can be seen from the capital.
There is clearly a fire in SE DC right now #WTF!? pic.twitter.com/BLva7TEkm3
— Michi I. (@michi83) April 6, 2015
There is a big fire in DC pic.twitter.com/yCoA6F02Z7
— Naitik Vyas (@Naitik7) April 6, 2015
This story is developing.
